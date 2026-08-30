Jharkhand plans open, semi-open jails to help rehabilitate inmates

RANCHI: Jharkhand is set to expand its prison system to include open and semi-open jails to help inmates with good conduct rehabilitate and gradually return to mainstream society.

Inspector General of Prisons Sudarshan Mandal said the main aim of open correctional institutions is to allow eligible prisoners to lead a normal life while serving their sentences. Selected inmates who show sustained good conduct and meet the required criteria may be allowed to work outside the jail under controlled conditions and earn a livelihood.

Eligible inmates may also be allowed to live with their families.

“In light of Supreme Court directives, the Jharkhand government has sent a proposal for the establishment of open or semi-open barracks in four of the state's central jails – Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Hazaribagh and Dumka. Necessary modifications will be made to the existing infrastructure in these jails to create separate arrangements for such inmates,” said the Jail IG.

“Prisoners demonstrating good conduct will be permitted to live with their families and leave the jail between 6 AM and 6 PM to earn their livelihood,” said the Jail IG.

The system is intended to prepare rehabilitated inmates for life outside prison by allowing them to work, earn and develop new skills while following prescribed conditions.

“During this time, they will have the opportunity to earn a livelihood and develop new skills. This initiative aims to teach inmates how to stand on their own feet and lead a dignified life after their eventual release,” said the Jail IG.