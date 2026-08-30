Kalka-Shimla track washes away after heavy rain; 10 trains cancelled

CHANDIGARH: The Kalka-Shimla railway track, a UNESCO World heritage site, has been closed after a bridge between Gumman and Taksal railway stations washed away due to heavy rainfall Saturday night, leaving the track hanging in the air.

Officials said all the trains slated to pass the 123-year old track were cancelled due to the undergoing restoration.

On Sunday morning the track between Koti and Taksal was swamped by landslides, officials added. Heavy rains also lashed Parwanoo and its surrounding areas which caused immense damage to the road and railway networks.

This not the first time the trains have been cancelled on the narrow track during monsoon season. In late July this year the Indian Railways suspended four toy train services for 10 days amid the risk of frequent landslides. Prior to that, on July 3, a landslide on the Kaithlighat-Kano section temporarily halted train operations.

The passengers have been informed about the repairing work which is likely to take two-three days as even the culvert was adversely damage, the officials said.

The downhill trains from Shimla to Kalka which have been cancelled are Shimla-Kalka Express 52452, Shimla-Kalka Himdarshan 52460, Himalayan Queen 52456, Shimla-Kalka Express 52454, and Shimla-Kalka Express 52458.

The uphill trains which have been cancelled comprise Kalka-Shimla Express 52451, Kalka-Shimla Himdarshan 52459, Himalayan Queen 52455, Kalka-Shimla Express 52453, and Kalka-Shimla Express 52459.