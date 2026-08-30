Manipur CM Khemchand Singh urges groups to avoid bandh over NRC demand

IMPHAL: Ahead of a 24-hour shutdown called by a group over the demand for implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday appealed to all sections of society to avoid bandhs and blockades.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Singh said such protests could sometimes lead to violence and urged protestors to adopt other democratic forms of agitation.

He said the Manipur and central governments were committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people and that a bandh would only cause hardship to the public.

Singh appreciated the efforts of leaders of 14 civil society organisations and a delegation of MLAs who recently campaigned in New Delhi for implementation of the NRC in Manipur by meeting central leaders and officials. He said the campaign had received a positive response in the national capital.

“The main sufferers during a bandh are daily wage earners and students,” the Chief Minister said.

He said women vegetable vendors were particularly affected as they depend on daily sales of farm produce for their livelihood. Singh also said bandhs disrupt students' academic environment and appealed to stakeholders not to disturb the academic calendar.

The Chief Minister warned that stringent action would be taken against those violating the law and attempting to create a chaotic situation. He said he was travelling to New Delhi to meet senior central leaders and discuss various issues concerning the state.

The Meitei civil society and student-led Campaign for Just and Free Delimitation (JFD) has called a 24-hour bandh from midnight on August 31 to press for the NRC demand.

The JFD, which recently observed a 48-hour shutdown across five districts of the Imphal Valley, and the United Naga Council have demanded that implementation of the NRC should precede the Census and delimitation exercises.

The Kuki-Zo Council, however, termed the demand “premature and unjustified.” It welcomed the Census exercise, saying that given the “falsehoods and propaganda” surrounding Kuki population and demographic status that were spread during the Manipur conflict, an impartial Census was essential to establish facts and dispel unfounded claims.