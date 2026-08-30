NEET-PG 2026 concludes successfully; over 2.66 lakh candidates take test across 339 cities

NEW DELHI: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) successfully conducted the NEET-PG 2026 examination on Sunday, 30 August 2026, across the country with comprehensive logistical, technological, security and manpower arrangements to ensure a fair, secure and seamless examination process, as per the press release.

The examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 States and Union Territories. A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination, with the examination completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates.

The nationwide examination was supported by extensive real-time monitoring and stringent security measures. A total of 2,527 faculty members were appointed as Independent Appraisers to oversee the conduct of the examination. In addition, more than 700 senior faculty members, including Deans, Directors, Medical Superintendents and senior professors, were deployed as Flying Squad members.

To strengthen coordination and monitoring, 16 NBEMS Regional Command Centres were made operational across the country.

The examination centres were also placed under live CCTV surveillance, which was continuously monitored from the NBEMS Command Centre at its Headquarters in Dwarka. A dedicated team of 190 personnel from NBEMS and TCS was deployed for real-time surveillance and monitoring.