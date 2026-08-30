NEET-PG disruption in Jaipur exposes exam centre lapses, alleges CJP

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Sunday termed the disruption of the NEET-PG 2026 examination at a Jaipur centre a “massive negligence”, questioning the preparedness and technical arrangements at examination centres.
The NEET-PG examination at the ION Digital Zone centre in Sitapura was disrupted due to an internal power supply failure, forcing authorities to postpone the test for candidates allotted to the centre. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the examination for 2,445 candidates affected by technical disruptions at centres has been rescheduled for September 5.
Speaking to news agency ANI, CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka alleged that the incident exposed serious lapses in the management of competitive examinations. He also claimed that a similar issue had occurred during the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) about 10 days ago.
“It is indeed massive negligence, especially since the same problem occurred during the AYUSH PG exam just ten days ago, and now the same issue has arisen with the NEET PG exam,” Ranka said.
Ranka questioned the preparedness of examination centres and criticised the Rajasthan government's handling of broader infrastructure concerns in the education sector.
He alleged that instead of addressing structural problems, political attention was being diverted towards confrontations and violence.
“So, you don't believe in solving structural problems. You channel all your energy into physical altercations, inciting violence, and filing FIRs. So, how will these problems be solved?” he said.
Ranka said students would have to protest to force authorities to address such issues, alleging that the focus was on concealing problems rather than fixing them.
He also alleged that his team had recently inspected a government school in Shastri Nagar, where students were shifted from a well-maintained building to another school that he claimed was in poor condition.
“Across the entire country and specifically throughout Rajasthan, the situation is the same: dilapidated buildings are being left unrepaired. Good schools are falling victim to politics, but we are not going to stop; we are not going to back down,” Ranka said.
He said CJP members would visit various locations across Rajasthan in the coming week to inspect and assess the condition of government schools.
“The Rajasthan government is free to take action against everyone and arrest us all, but this movement will not stop,” Ranka said.
Meanwhile, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) president Dr Abhijat Sheth said the NEET-PG examination was conducted at 1,111 centres across 349 cities and that there were no complaints of paper leaks, question leaks, hacking or cybercrime.
Sheth said the Sitapura centre's internal power supply problem could not be resolved despite repeated efforts, forcing the authorities to postpone the examination there.
He assured affected candidates that the re-examination would be conducted in the same manner and that their scores and performance would not be adversely affected.
Earlier in the day, NEET-PG candidates protested at the Sitapura centre following the disruption and demanded cancellation of the examination across the country.
(With inputs from ANI)