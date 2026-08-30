NEET-PG disruption in Jaipur exposes exam centre lapses, alleges CJP

Ranka questioned the preparedness of examination centres and criticised the Rajasthan government's handling of broader infrastructure concerns in the education sector.

He alleged that instead of addressing structural problems, political attention was being diverted towards confrontations and violence.

“So, you don't believe in solving structural problems. You channel all your energy into physical altercations, inciting violence, and filing FIRs. So, how will these problems be solved?” he said.

Ranka said students would have to protest to force authorities to address such issues, alleging that the focus was on concealing problems rather than fixing them.

He also alleged that his team had recently inspected a government school in Shastri Nagar, where students were shifted from a well-maintained building to another school that he claimed was in poor condition.

“Across the entire country and specifically throughout Rajasthan, the situation is the same: dilapidated buildings are being left unrepaired. Good schools are falling victim to politics, but we are not going to stop; we are not going to back down,” Ranka said.

He said CJP members would visit various locations across Rajasthan in the coming week to inspect and assess the condition of government schools.

“The Rajasthan government is free to take action against everyone and arrest us all, but this movement will not stop,” Ranka said.