Nod to import of 16 timber species from Bhutan

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Agriculture and Famers’ Welfare has amended its Plant Quarantine Order to include 16 species of timber from Bhutan. The amendment entails establishing a specific pest treatment and phytosanitary certification process at a land port.

The change resulted from discussions that took place in the last two years at the level of commerce secretaries of the two countries. Bhutan had continuously requested the inclusion of additional timber species for export to India during these meetings. To facilitate the import of new species, India will now deploy phyto-quarantine inspection services at the Darranga Land Port on the Indo-Bhutan border in Assam’s Tamulpur district.

A gazette notification issued a few days ago stated that Schedule VI of the Plant Quarantine Order has been amended to create a distinct phytosanitary import pathway for the listed timber species originating in Bhutan. These phytosanitary measures are meant to ensure that the timber does not carry insects or pathogens, such as stem borer, which can potentially enter the Indian ecosystem and prove detrimental to Indian timber species.