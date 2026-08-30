Nod to import of 16 timber species from Bhutan

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Agriculture and Famers’ Welfare has amended its Plant Quarantine Order to include 16 species of timber from Bhutan. The amendment entails establishing a specific pest treatment and phytosanitary certification process at a land port.
The change resulted from discussions that took place in the last two years at the level of commerce secretaries of the two countries. Bhutan had continuously requested the inclusion of additional timber species for export to India during these meetings. To facilitate the import of new species, India will now deploy phyto-quarantine inspection services at the Darranga Land Port on the Indo-Bhutan border in Assam’s Tamulpur district.
A gazette notification issued a few days ago stated that Schedule VI of the Plant Quarantine Order has been amended to create a distinct phytosanitary import pathway for the listed timber species originating in Bhutan. These phytosanitary measures are meant to ensure that the timber does not carry insects or pathogens, such as stem borer, which can potentially enter the Indian ecosystem and prove detrimental to Indian timber species.
While the import of Bhutanese timber is now regulated, the 16 timber species must undergo prescribed pest treatments, which include methyl bromide fumigation, heat treatment, or another approved equivalent. The treatment must be documented on the official phytosanitary certificate.
The 16 timber species included are Alnus nepalensis, Lagerstroemia parviflora, Acacia catechu (Khari), Acrocarpus fraxinifolius, Altingia excelsa, Betula utilis, Beilschmiedia roxburghiana, Castanopsis hystrix, Cupressus cashmeriana, Duabanga grandiflora, Exbucklandia populnea, Engelhardia spicata, Populus ciliate, Schima wallichii, Syzygium cumini, Tetrameles nudiflora and Toona ciliate.
The new order, titled the Plant Quarantine (Regulation of Import into India) (Seventh Amendment) Order, 2026, specifies that the 16 timber species from Bhutan must undergo treatments, such as methyl bromide fumigation, at a concentration of 48 g/m³ for 24 hours at a temperature of greater than or equal to 21°C, heat treatment at a core temperature of 56°C for 30 minutes or another treatment approved by India’s plant protection adviser.
These timber species are intended for use in the construction industry as well as for furniture, plywood and veneer, packaging and interior products. The Toona ciliata species is particularly used to produce high-value wooden items, like furniture, cabinets, veneers and musical instruments.