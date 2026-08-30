One militant killed in factional gunfight in Manipur's Noney

IMPHAL: At least one militant was killed and six others were injured in a gunfight between two factions of an armed group in Manipur's Noney district, officials said on Sunday.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Jangailing Gonmei (37) and the five injured have been brought to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, where they were stated to be stable.

Another injured person has been admitted to a private hospital in the state capital, they said.

A senior police officer said that a clash between cadres of Zeliangrong United Front-Kamson (ZUF-K) and Zeliangrong United Front-Jenchui (ZUF-J) groups early on Saturday left one dead and six injured.

At least 260 people have been killed and over 58,800 others rendered homeless since May 2023 due to ethnic violence in Manipur between the valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis who live in the hill districts.

According to officials, more than 20 people have been killed in various firing incidents, mainly in Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, since February this year.