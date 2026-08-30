PM Modi receives Uzbekistan's highest honour, dedicates it to 'centuries-old' India-Uzbekistan friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred Uzbekistan's highest state honour, the Order of "Oliy Darajali Dustlik", by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which he dedicated to the centuries-old friendship and shared heritage between India and Uzbekistan.

Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, thanked Mirziyoyev for the honour and described the visit as memorable, praising the Uzbek President for the warmth extended to him and his delegation.

"My friend, the father of the economic revolution in Uzbekistan, who has served as a role model across this entire region in scaling new heights of development—this two-day visit of mine will always be remembered," Modi said.

"The warmth with which my delegation and I were welcomed made us feel right at home, and for this, I express my deepest heartfelt gratitude to the President," he added.

Reflecting on the honour, Modi said Mirziyoyev's words had captured India's thousands-of-years-old heritage, its spirit of universal brotherhood or 'Vishwa Bandhutva', and the enterprise and hard work of its 1.4 billion people.

"I may only be a medium for all your words, but the true recipients are my thousands-of-years-old heritage, and the perseverance and hard work of 1.4 billion countrymen—they are the true deserving bearers of this honour," he said.