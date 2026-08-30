PM Modi receives Uzbekistan's highest honour, dedicates it to 'centuries-old' India-Uzbekistan friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred Uzbekistan's highest state honour, the Order of "Oliy Darajali Dustlik", by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which he dedicated to the centuries-old friendship and shared heritage between India and Uzbekistan.
Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, thanked Mirziyoyev for the honour and described the visit as memorable, praising the Uzbek President for the warmth extended to him and his delegation.
"My friend, the father of the economic revolution in Uzbekistan, who has served as a role model across this entire region in scaling new heights of development—this two-day visit of mine will always be remembered," Modi said.
"The warmth with which my delegation and I were welcomed made us feel right at home, and for this, I express my deepest heartfelt gratitude to the President," he added.
Reflecting on the honour, Modi said Mirziyoyev's words had captured India's thousands-of-years-old heritage, its spirit of universal brotherhood or 'Vishwa Bandhutva', and the enterprise and hard work of its 1.4 billion people.
"I may only be a medium for all your words, but the true recipients are my thousands-of-years-old heritage, and the perseverance and hard work of 1.4 billion countrymen—they are the true deserving bearers of this honour," he said.
Calling the award a moment of "immense pride", Modi highlighted the significance of the word "Dostlik", meaning friendship, saying it reflected the sentiment at the core of India-Uzbekistan relations.
"This honour does not belong to just one individual; it belongs to 1.4 billion people of India," he said, thanking the people and government of Uzbekistan and Mirziyoyev for the recognition.
Modi said he accepted the honour with "utmost humility" and dedicated it to the longstanding friendship and shared heritage of the two countries.
He also credited Mirziyoyev's "visionary leadership" and friendship with India for the steady strengthening of bilateral ties, which have now been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
The Prime Minister said the honour also carried a greater responsibility and assured the people of Uzbekistan that India would remain committed to the friendship between the two countries.
"An award certainly brings pride and respect, but I am well aware that an award also brings with it a great responsibility," Modi said, adding that India would "honour this friendship in every way".
He further said India and Uzbekistan would work together as a "united voice" for the Global South and make every effort towards its welfare and the welfare of humanity.
"Together, both our nations will become a united voice for the Global South with complete dedication," Modi said, adding that the two countries would work towards the welfare of the Global South and "all humanity".
Earlier, Modi held talks with Mirziyoyev, following which the two countries agreed to elevate their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. His visit focuses on strengthening cooperation in areas including trade, clean energy and connectivity.
Modi is scheduled to travel from Tashkent to Kyrgyzstan to participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on August 31 and September 1.
He concluded his remarks by expressing his "heartfelt gratitude" to Mirziyoyev for conferring Uzbekistan's highest national honour on him.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)