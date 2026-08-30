Priyanka Gandhi demands FIR, SC/ST Act action against those behind 'purification' of Kharge's rally venue

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensure an FIR is registered against those who carried out a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ceremony at the venue in Uttarakhand's Haldwani where party president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally earlier this month.

Priyanka said those responsible should also face action under the SC/ST Act, questioning the Centre's alleged inaction nearly 20 days after the incident.

"If Prime Minister Modi truly respects the Constitution, he should ensure that an FIR is filed against those who committed this crime in Uttarakhand and that action is taken under the SC/ST Act," she said in a post in Hindi on social media.

The Congress general secretary alleged that people associated with the BJP-RSS had "purified" the stage after Kharge's August 8 rally at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, calling the act a violation of the Constitution and the SC/ST Act.