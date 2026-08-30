Punjab govt employees up ante over strike notices, set September 8 mass leave deadline

Protesting Punjab government employees under the banner of the Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch Committee on Sunday announced plans to intensify their agitation, warning that they would go on mass leave on September 8 if show-cause notices issued over their recent statewide strike are not withdrawn, reported PTI.

The decision was taken at a three-hour meeting of representatives of the protesting employees' bodies in Ludhiana to chalk out their next course of action.

The committee has given the AAP-led Punjab government until September 7 to withdraw the notices seeking explanations from employees for their alleged “unauthorised” absence during the statewide strike on August 27.

The state Personnel Department had earlier directed administrative secretaries and heads of departments to issue notices to employees who remained “unauthorised absent” and initiate disciplinary action against them as per rules.

More than three lakh government employees had participated in the August 27 strike by taking mass casual leave to press for their long-pending demands, affecting public services across the state. More than 150 employees' organisations had joined the ‘Maha Hartal’ under the Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch, while over 3.5 lakh pensioners also participated.