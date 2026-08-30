Six years late, Army moves to overhaul Arjun tanks, starts with two

NEW DELHI: Six years after the first of its Arjun tanks became due for overhaul, the Army has finally begun the process of rebuilding them, with two Arjun Mk-1s set to be stripped down and refurbished at the Heavy Vehicles Factory in Avadi near Chennai.

The two tanks will also be fitted with 26 upgrades drawn from the newer Arjun Mk-1A, sources in the defence establishment said.

"The two tanks are part of a pilot programme. The repair procedures and assembly process sheets developed during their rebuilding will form the basis for the overhaul of the remaining tanks in the Army's 124-strong fleet," a source said.

The Arjun has not undergone an overhaul so far. A CAG performance audit in 2016 had said that the tank, inducted from 2004, was due for its first overhaul from 2020, but that the agency responsible for carrying it out was yet to be identified.

The same audit found the Arjun had not been operational since 2013 because of the absence of repair and overhaul facilities and inadequate spares support, with HVF unable to supply what was needed.

Nonetheless, engine-level work had been going on in the interim. Engine Factory Avadi and CVRDE had already run an overhaul exercise on the Arjun powerpack and the scope of work for the present project draws on it. What had not happened until now was a full tank overhaul, in which the hull and turret are stripped and rebuilt.

Moreover, much of the technical documentation required for the job still does not exist. Repair procedures will have to be worked out on the basis of the condition of individual components as the tanks come apart on the shop floor.

Of the 26 improvements to be retrofitted, six are major upgrades. These include a commander's panoramic sight, the Mk-II gunner's main sight, an automatic target tracker, an improved muzzle reference system, a new track with increased horn height and an advanced running gear system.

The 20 smaller ones range from a compact high-power auxiliary power unit and an improved fire detection and suppression system to LED headlamps, better sealing against dust and heating elements in the periscopes.

"Once the tanks are dismantled, the various assemblies will be sent to the respective specialists for repair and overhaul. The engine will go to Engine Factory Avadi, the transmission and final drive to RENK's Indian arm, the 120mm gun and cradle to Advanced Weapons and Equipment India, and the gun control system to Bosch Rexroth in Germany," the source said.