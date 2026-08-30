Sugar prices stay above Rs 60/kg in most markets despite Centre's measures to curb rise

Sugar prices stayed above Rs 60 per kg in most retail markets across the country on Sunday despite a series of government measures aimed at containing the rise, according to official data.

Data from the Consumer Affairs Ministry showed the all-India average retail price of sugar at Rs 64.24 per kg on Sunday, up 1.77 per cent from Rs 63.12 per kg a week earlier. The price was 30 per cent higher than a month ago and 38.63 per cent above the level recorded during the same period last year.

The maximum retail price stood at Rs 74 per kg, while the minimum was Rs 40 per kg as of August 30. In major cities, sugar retailed at Rs 62 per kg in Delhi, Rs 66 in Mumbai, Rs 63 in Chennai and Rs 68 in Ranchi.

Wholesale prices also remained firm at Rs 59.73 per kg, rising from Rs 58.66 per kg a week earlier. The wholesale price was 31 per cent higher than a month ago and 38.63 per cent above the year-ago level.

The continued rise in retail and wholesale prices comes despite ex-mill sugar prices declining nearly 20 per cent following the government's decision to allow duty-free imports of 10 lakh tonnes of raw sugar.

Industry sources said a gap of Rs 2-3 per kg between ex-mill and wholesale prices, and Rs 7-8 per kg between ex-mill and retail prices, is considered normal.

Besides allowing imports, the government has tightened stockholding limits for bulk consumers and dealers. It had also earlier prohibited sugar exports as part of efforts to ensure adequate domestic supplies.

The Centre has blamed sugar mills for “jacking up” prices, maintaining that the country has sufficient stocks. However, sugar production for the 2025-26 marketing year (October-September) is estimated at 306 lakh tonnes, lower than the earlier projection of 343 lakh tonnes.

Annual domestic sugar consumption is estimated at around 280-285 lakh tonnes.