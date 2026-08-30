Uttarakhand tunnel projects face safety scrutiny after accidents, unstable rock formations

DEHRADUN: Two major tunnel projects in Uttarakhand have come under renewed safety scrutiny after an accident and unstable rock formations disrupted construction, underscoring the geological risks of building large infrastructure in the fragile Himalayas.

Work at the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project in Chamoli remains suspended after water and debris entered an under-construction tunnel on August 13, trapping workers and prompting a multi-day rescue operation.

With the rescue completed, authorities are investigating the accident, examining the tunnel's structural stability and identifying safeguards required before excavation can resume. No date has been announced for restarting work.

Uttarakhand's Disaster Management, Rehabilitation and Panchayati Raj minister Madan Kaushik said normal construction had not resumed in the affected section.

“The immediate priority is to understand the reasons behind the accident and assess the technical condition and safety of the affected portion. We do not want to leave any shortcomings unaddressed,” Kaushik said.

“Tunnel experts will submit their report, and any further decision will be taken only after that,” the minister added.

Concerns have also surfaced at the Tapovan-Vishnugad project in Chamoli, where cavities and water seepage have reportedly hampered tunnelling. The recurring difficulties reinforce the need for continuous monitoring of underground conditions, rather than treating each disruption as an isolated event.

At the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi, however, excavation has been affected, but stabilisation and safety work is continuing, according to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The project has recorded about 74% physical progress and 72% financial progress. Its scheduled completion date is March 31, 2027.

Three loose-rock zones were detected inside the tunnel during the final week of August, renewing concerns about worker safety. Rock bolting and cement grouting have been deployed to stabilise the vulnerable stretches.