22-year-old man hacked to death in alleged 'honour killing' in Punjab's Tarn Taran

CHANDIGARH: In a case of alleged honour killing, a 22-year old youth was brutally murdered outside the bus stand of Tarn Taran town in Punjab by his brother-in-laws who was opposed to the marriage.
The deceased has been identified as Jagjit Singh Jeet of Kadgil village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The girl’s brothers Jaspreet Singh and Harpreet Singh called him to the local bus stand in Taran Taran, then surrounded Jagjit and allegedly hacked him to death. The victim was struck in the head and face with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot.
Eyewitnesses said the accused showed no remorse after the killing.
Tarseem Singh, father of the deceased said that his son had got married to the sister of the accused Jaspreet Singh and Harpreet Singh a month back. Both the accused called his son Jagjit yesterday at the bus stand and brutally murdered him.
"The accused never expressed anger or resentment despite their family was opposed to the marriage, even my daughter-in-law's mother Kulwinder Kaur came to our house to meet her yesterday," he said.
As soon as the incident came to light a police party led by Station House Officer Paramjit Singh Virdi of police station City reached the spot and took the body into their possession and a case was registered under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and one of the accused was arrested.
A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused. It is also being alleged that the deceased had earlier also married another girl from Naurangabad in a similar fashion, but she later left him.
Jaspal Singh DSP (Headquarters) of Taran Taran said that the girl's family did not approve of the marriage, Jagjit had allegedly abducted the girl from Naurangabad village nearly a month ago and married her against the wishes of her family.
"The girl's brothers Jaspreet Singh and Harpreet Singh surrounded Jagjit outside the bus stand in Tarn Taran and stabbed him to death," he said and added that one of the accused has been taken into custody, and a search is underway to arrest the other.