22-year-old man hacked to death in alleged 'honour killing' in Punjab's Tarn Taran

CHANDIGARH: In a case of alleged honour killing, a 22-year old youth was brutally murdered outside the bus stand of Tarn Taran town in Punjab by his brother-in-laws who was opposed to the marriage.

The deceased has been identified as Jagjit Singh Jeet of Kadgil village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The girl’s brothers Jaspreet Singh and Harpreet Singh called him to the local bus stand in Taran Taran, then surrounded Jagjit and allegedly hacked him to death. The victim was struck in the head and face with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said the accused showed no remorse after the killing.

Tarseem Singh, father of the deceased said that his son had got married to the sister of the accused Jaspreet Singh and Harpreet Singh a month back. Both the accused called his son Jagjit yesterday at the bus stand and brutally murdered him.

"The accused never expressed anger or resentment despite their family was opposed to the marriage, even my daughter-in-law's mother Kulwinder Kaur came to our house to meet her yesterday," he said.