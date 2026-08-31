BJP to contest all 117 Punjab seats on its own: Satish Poonia

CHANDIGARH: Ruling out any alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), Waris Punjab De or other Panthic groups, BJP national general secretary and Punjab organisational in-charge Dr Satish Poonia on Tuesday said the party would contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab on its own in the 2027 elections.

Addressing his first press conference after taking charge, Poonia said strengthening the BJP organisation at the grassroots level would be his primary responsibility. He was accompanied by state president Kewal Singh Dhillon, Punjab co-in-charge and MLA Dr Narinder Singh Raina.

Responding to questions about a possible alliance, Poonia said he was conveying the message of the BJP central leadership that the party would contest all 117 seats on its own strength.

“I am the ambassador of the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and it’s clear message is that we will contest all 117 seats on our own strength. A meeting does not mean an alliance. In a democracy, people and political leaders can meet the Prime Minister to discuss various issues. It should not be interpreted as an indication of any political understanding,” Poonia said.

Poonia said he would hold organisational meetings in Jalandhar with state office-bearers, district presidents and district in-charges to assess the party’s strengths, challenges and priorities. He said the BJP would strengthen its organisation from the booth level to the state level and prepare a roadmap for the 2027 elections.

“The first factor for Mission Punjab is a strong organisation. My priority is to strengthen that organisation, take it to every booth and prepare the party for the political challenges ahead,” he said.

Poonia also announced that the BJP’s ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ would be held from September 17 to October 17 across the country, including Punjab. He said the month-long campaign would focus on social service and public welfare and include programmes on cleanliness, women empowerment, youth, innovation and other social causes.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would complete 25 years in public executive office on October 7, 2026, having taken oath as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, before serving as Prime Minister for more than 12 years.