Former soldier dies after throat slit by banned Chinese kite string in Jammu

A retired Army serviceman was killed after his throat was slit by a Chinese kite string while he was travelling on a two-wheeler along the Ring Road in Jammu, officials said on Monday.

Naib Subedar (Retd) Lakhvinder Singh sustained critical injuries after coming into contact with the banned kite string in the Bishnah area late on Sunday.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Singh was returning to his home in R S Pura after completing his shift as a private security guard at an industrial unit in Bari Brahmana.