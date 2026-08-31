Former soldier dies after throat slit by banned Chinese kite string in Jammu

A retired Army serviceman was killed after his throat was slit by a Chinese kite string while he was travelling on a two-wheeler along the Ring Road in Jammu, officials said on Monday.
Naib Subedar (Retd) Lakhvinder Singh sustained critical injuries after coming into contact with the banned kite string in the Bishnah area late on Sunday.
He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, officials said.
Singh was returning to his home in R S Pura after completing his shift as a private security guard at an industrial unit in Bari Brahmana.
The sale and use of Chinese kite string, commonly known as ‘manja’, is banned by the authorities. Several shopkeepers have been arrested across Jammu in recent months for allegedly selling the prohibited material.
The latest death has raised concerns over enforcement of the ban, with residents calling for strict action against those involved in the sale and use of the dangerous string.
Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of law and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible, officials said.
(With inputs from PTI)