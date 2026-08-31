Green Forge facility for GM crop research inaugurated in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A Green Forge facility, described as the first of its kind in the country, has been set up at the National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (BRIC-NABI) in Mohali, Punjab.

The facility has controlled simulation chambers that allow genetically modified crops to be grown and studied under different environmental conditions. Researchers can vary light quality and quantity, humidity and temperature to assess how crops perform in different environments and identify locations suitable for their cultivation.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated the facility and described it as a milestone in genetically modified crop research.

Addressing the National Conclave on BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) at BRIC-NABI, Singh said the facility would help researchers recreate environmental conditions in a controlled setting and study the performance of genetically modified crops before identifying suitable locations for cultivation.

He said determining where a newly developed genetically modified variety can be cultivated effectively is an important challenge. Green Forge can address this by allowing researchers to recreate different environmental conditions and study the response of crops.

Singh said the facility can recreate specific parameters that may be difficult to reproduce naturally. He also highlighted the possibility of integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, into the research process.

He said the facility reflected the growing convergence of biotechnology, advanced simulation and artificial intelligence, creating new possibilities for research and experimentation. He added that integrating AI with Green Forge could make research processes easier and open new avenues for advanced experimentation.