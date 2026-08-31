Haryana police to form AI task force as criminals advance to digital means

CHANDIGARH: In a move to use technology for better policing, the Haryana Police is likely to constitute an 'Artificial Intelligence Task Force' to promote practical and secure use of AI in solving cases in a smarter and faster way.

The AI Task Force would work towards implementing AI-based solutions in existing systems and enhancing the technological capabilities of police officers. It could be used in data analytics, cybercrime investigation, digital evidence analysis, document processing, identification of crime patterns and other functions.

"Our endeavour is to provide investigating officers of Haryana Police with technological capabilities that enable them to tackle cybercrime and emerging forms of crime in the digital age more effectively,” Ajay Singhal, Director General of Police, Haryana, said.

The DGP said as criminals are increasingly adopting technology, the police must remain one step ahead.

Singhal added AI would not be used to replace human expertise in policing, but to strengthen it.

The Task Force will be headed by an IPS-rank officer, who has been nominated as the state's AI Officer.

An important objective of the Task Force would also be to ensure that AI-based systems are developed in accordance with the principles of accuracy, transparency, data security and human oversight.

The Task Force would ensure that, alongside the adoption of technology, the reliability and accountability of investigations are also maintained.

Singhal said, "Our objective is to develop technology that helps police personnel make better decisions, analyse large volumes of data rapidly and reach critical leads in complex investigations more quickly.”