India rejects Hague court’s Indus Waters ruling, says it has ‘no jurisdiction’

India on Monday rejected a ruling by the World Bank-constituted Court of Arbitration on the Indus Waters Treaty, calling the body “illegally constituted” and saying its pronouncements have no bearing on India's sovereign decisions.

The ruling, concerning interim measures and the status of the treaty, said the Indus Waters Treaty remains in force and that India must continue to abide by its obligations under the pact, including those governing the design and operation of its hydroelectric projects on the western rivers.

The Court of Arbitration also ordered India to limit construction work at the Ratle hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir, pending a decision by a neutral expert on whether the project's design complies with the treaty. The neutral expert's decision is expected by July 2027.

The Ministry of External Affairs, however, said India categorically rejected the ruling, just as it had rejected previous pronouncements by the body.

“This so-called Court was constituted by the World Bank in patent breach of the terms of the Treaty and India categorically rejects its so-called award,” the ministry said.

India said it has never recognised the existence in law of the Court of Arbitration and has consistently maintained that its establishment itself constitutes a “grave violation” of the Indus Waters Treaty.

“Accordingly, India has never appeared before this body and has refused to take any cognisance of its earlier pronouncements,” the MEA said.