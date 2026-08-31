India rejects Hague court’s Indus Waters ruling, says it has ‘no jurisdiction’

India on Monday rejected a ruling by the World Bank-constituted Court of Arbitration on the Indus Waters Treaty, calling the body “illegally constituted” and saying its pronouncements have no bearing on India's sovereign decisions.
The ruling, concerning interim measures and the status of the treaty, said the Indus Waters Treaty remains in force and that India must continue to abide by its obligations under the pact, including those governing the design and operation of its hydroelectric projects on the western rivers.
The Court of Arbitration also ordered India to limit construction work at the Ratle hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir, pending a decision by a neutral expert on whether the project's design complies with the treaty. The neutral expert's decision is expected by July 2027.
The Ministry of External Affairs, however, said India categorically rejected the ruling, just as it had rejected previous pronouncements by the body.
“This so-called Court was constituted by the World Bank in patent breach of the terms of the Treaty and India categorically rejects its so-called award,” the ministry said.
India said it has never recognised the existence in law of the Court of Arbitration and has consistently maintained that its establishment itself constitutes a “grave violation” of the Indus Waters Treaty.
“Accordingly, India has never appeared before this body and has refused to take any cognisance of its earlier pronouncements,” the MEA said.
The ministry said the Court of Arbitration has “no jurisdiction whatsoever” to pronounce on India's sovereign decisions and that its rulings, either now or in the future, would have no effect on India's actions relating to projects being undertaken by the country.
India also reiterated that its decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force.
The 1960 treaty, brokered by the World Bank, governs the sharing of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan. It gives India rights over the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej, while allocating the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum and Chenab, primarily to Pakistan, subject to specified provisions.
The latest ruling follows a long-running dispute over India's Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects. Pakistan had sought arbitration over objections to the projects, while India has consistently opposed the Court of Arbitration proceedings and instead recognised the separate neutral-expert mechanism under the treaty.
India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in April 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack and has maintained that the decision remains in force. The Court of Arbitration, however, said the treaty could not be unilaterally suspended or terminated on the grounds cited by India.
India had also rejected an earlier ruling by the same body in May this year concerning the maximum pondage permitted at its hydroelectric projects, maintaining that proceedings and decisions by the body were null and void.