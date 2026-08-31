India rejects Hague Court's Indus Waters Treaty ruling, says it has ‘no jurisdiction’

NEW DELHI: India on Monday rejected the "so-called" award issued by the Court of Arbitration on the Indus Waters Treaty and termed the tribunal "illegally constituted," asserting that its pronouncements have no bearing on India’s sovereign decisions.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the arbitration body was established by the World Bank in "patent breach" of the terms of the 1960 treaty. India, it said, has never recognised the legal existence of the tribunal and has consistently refused to participate in its proceedings.

"This so-called Court of Arbitration has no jurisdiction whatsoever to pronounce on India’s sovereign decisions," the MEA said.

"Its pronouncements, now or in the future, will have no effect on India’s actions in connection with the projects being undertaken by India. India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force," the MEA added.