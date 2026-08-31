Indian Navy commissions deep-sea diving vessel INS Nipun

MUMBAI: INS Nipun, a deep-sea diving vessel that has the capability to provide rapid submarine rescue, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Monday.

This is the second such deep-sea diving vessel commissioned into the Indian Navy.

INS Nipun was commissioned in the presence of Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.

Built by Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, the ship is 119.4 metres long with a capacity of 10,500 tonnes.

The ship has the capacity to support diving operations up to 300 metres. It also has the capability of providing rapid submarine rescue. It can also be deployed for disaster relief and humanitarian operations.