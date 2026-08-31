Insider track | Ethanol sends BPCL scrambling

Mystery of the missing IPS

Officials are now looking for senior IPS officer Shankar Choudhary, a 2011-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, who is supposed to be serving as Officer on Special Duty at Police Headquarters in Aizawl, Mizoram. Choudhary has been on prolonged leave for more than 100 days between April and July 15, 2026. Although he was ordered to take up a new assignment as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Training, he has not joined duty, officials said. With authorities unable to establish his whereabouts, an inquiry has now been instituted to locate him. The development has drawn attention because the missing officer belongs to the police establishment itself, leaving the department to trace one of its own senior officers.