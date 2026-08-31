J-K MBBS, BDS interns launch indefinite strike over low stipend, seek hike to Rs 30,000

JAMMU: MBBS and BDS interns across medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir went on an indefinite strike over low stipend and staged dharnas in Jammu, seeking an increase in their monthly stipend from the existing Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000.

The protesting interns said their stipend had remained unchanged for nearly seven years despite repeated representations and protests, while the cost of living and stipends offered to interns in several other states had increased substantially.

Dr Shahnawaz, a protesting intern, said MBBS and BDS interns across J-K had joined the strike over the long-pending demand.

"Our stipend has remained at around Rs 12,300 for seven years. In several other states, interns are getting between Rs 25,000 and Rs 45,000. We are performing the same duties, including 24-hour and night shifts and rural postings, but are being paid only around Rs 400 a day," he said.

He claimed their stipend was Rs 12,300, whereas in several states it ranged from Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000 or more.

"We are demanding that our stipend be increased to Rs 30,000," he said.

The intern said the existing stipend had failed to keep pace with inflation and the workload being shouldered by them in government medical colleges.

Dr Shahnawaz said interns were among the first medical personnel to attend to patients arriving in emergency departments and also assisted doctors in OPDs, wards, procedures and other hospital services.

"Despite performing regular duties and handling a substantial workload, we continue to receive only Rs 12,300 a month.

This is unjust," an intern said.

"We have launched an indefinite strike and are on dharna in support of our demand to enhance our stipend to Rs 30,000. A written assurance should come from the government," Dr Abhinav Bhat, another protestor, told reporters here.

He said a committee constituted by the Health and Medical Education Department in 2023 had recommended enhancement of the stipend to around Rs 25,000 for 2025-26.

"Subsequently, the issue was raised in the 2026 Assembly session and the proposed stipend was mentioned as around Rs 26,300. But despite this, the file is still pending," he said.