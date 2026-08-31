Modi seeks wider trade, urges dialogue on West Asia conflict in meeting with Iran president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that India wants to “expand and diversify” its trade basket with Iran, while calling for the West Asia conflict to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi met Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as the evolving situation in West Asia.

“Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India’s long standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors,” Modi said in a post on social media.

“We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace,” he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in West Asia and reiterated India's consistent position that disputes in the region should be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy.

The prime minister also called for continued efforts to establish lasting peace and stability in the region and stressed the need to safeguard freedom of navigation and commerce.

“Civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers must not be harmed under any circumstances,” the MEA said.