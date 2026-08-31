Police intensify hunt for six Maoists after Jharkhand's East Singhbhum declared Naxal-free

RANCHI: With East Singhbhum now declared Naxal-free, police have intensified efforts to track down the remaining members of the Maoist network that was once active in the region.

Posters carrying the photographs, names and bounty amounts of six wanted Maoists, including Asim Mandal alias Akash, who carries a bounty of ₹1 crore, have been put up in rural areas such as Patamda, Ghatshila and Galudih in East Singhbhum.

Police are putting up the posters at intersections, markets and other public places across various police station areas so that the information reaches the general public. They have appealed to residents to share any information about the Maoists' movements and activities.

The six Maoists were part of a nearly 15-member squad led by Asim Mandal. Over the years, sustained police operations resulted in the arrest of several members, while others were killed in encounters or surrendered. Tracking down the six remaining members, however, remains a major challenge for security forces.

Police officials believe Asim Mandal and his associates could be moving between hideouts in the forests and rugged terrain along the Jharkhand-Bengal border. To track their movements, police are seeking to strengthen their rural intelligence network by using the posters to encourage villagers to share information.

The other five Maoists named in the posters are Ram Prasad Mardi alias Maharaj/Sachin, carrying a bounty of ₹15 lakh; Mita alias Nayantara/Ghumo/Pori, with a reward of ₹10 lakh; Mangal Singh Sardar alias Mangal Mahto/Pandey, carrying a bounty of ₹5 lakh; Malti Murmu alias Malti, with a reward of ₹2 lakh; and Bulu Mahto alias Gauri, carrying a bounty of ₹1 lakh.

The posters prominently display their names, photographs and the respective reward amounts.

A poster issued by the police clarified that the identity of anyone providing information about the Maoists will be kept confidential and the reward will be disbursed in accordance with the rules.

Information can be conveyed to the SSP (East Singhbhum) at mobile number 9431706480, the SP (Rural) at 9470199228, and the DSP (Patamda) at 9431706496.

Meanwhile, security forces are conducting continuous operations along the Jharkhand-Bengal border to track down Asim Mandal and his associates. They have intensified operations across the forest and hilly terrain stretching approximately 30–35 kilometres from Dalma to Ghatshila.

According to police sources, Asim Mandal has managed to evade security forces for a long time. Constant surveillance is being maintained over his suspected hideouts and movement routes.

Despite the challenges of operating in forest and hilly terrain during the monsoon, police action continues.