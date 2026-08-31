Punjab groundwater crisis eases as over-exploited blocks fall from 115 to 110 in two years

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has shown signs of reversing its long-running groundwater crisis, with the number of over-exploited groundwater blocks falling from 115 to 110 over the past two years, according to the latest Dynamic Groundwater Resource Assessment.

The report says the improvement is linked to increased use of canal water for irrigation, with canal water now reaching tail-end areas in the state.

The assessment was prepared by a 10-member committee led by Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Krishan Kumar.

According to the report, Punjab's annual groundwater recharge stands at 19.14 billion cubic metres (BCM), while the annual extractable resource is 17.29 BCM. However, the state extracted 26.32 BCM of groundwater during 2025-26, of which 24.95 BCM was used for irrigation. The overall stage of groundwater extraction was 152.22 per cent.

Of Punjab's 153 assessment blocks, 110 are over-exploited, six are critical, 17 are semi-critical and 20 are categorised as safe.

The report recognises recharge from canals and surface-water irrigation as an important part of the groundwater balance. It also notes that 95 assessment blocks have recorded slower groundwater extraction.

AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said the improvement was the result of the Bhagwant Mann government's efforts to expand canal-water irrigation and strengthen canal infrastructure.

Pannu said, “For decades, we heard about the need to save Punjab’s waters. We saw leaders calling themselves protectors of Punjab’s water, carrying symbolic tools and making emotional speeches. But the question is simple: what did they actually do? The answer is now before Punjab in the form of official data.”

He claimed canal-water utilisation has increased to around 80-82 per cent, compared to about 21 per cent in 2022. He said the government has activated 14,100 watercourses, restored more than 400 km of canals and concretised over 1,000 km of canals. Recharge points have also been created along repaired canals.