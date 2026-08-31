Rajoana tribute, Hawara parole: Punjab’s old fault lines resurface ahead of 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: On the 31st death anniversary of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh on Monday, death-row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana paid tribute to his associate Dilawar Singh, the former Punjab Police constable who acted as the suicide bomber in the 1995 assassination, describing him as a “Qaumi Shaheed”.

The tribute, published through newspaper advertisements issued on Rajoana’s behalf by his sister, has brought the state’s violent past back into political focus at a time when Punjab is less than six months away from the 2027 Assembly elections.

Dilawar strapped explosives around his waist and carried out the attack that killed Beant Singh and 16 others at the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995. Dilawar’s portrait was installed at the Central Sikh Museum inside the Golden Temple in 2012 by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). He was among three Punjab Police constables who came in contact with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and were involved in the conspiracy to assassinate Beant Singh.

Rajoana, who was convicted in the case and sentenced to death for his role as the backup bomber, has maintained his position over the years. His latest tribute comes amid renewed efforts by the SGPC and other Sikh organisations for the release of Bandi Singhs, including Rajoana.

Two days ago, Ardas was held at several gurdwaras across Punjab seeking the early release of Sikh prisoners. The Supreme Court has also agreed to list Rajoana’s plea seeking commutation of his death sentence, with the prolonged delay in deciding his mercy petition being cited as a ground.