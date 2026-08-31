Ranchi Diary | Vigilance stepped up against swine flu

The Jharkhand Health Department has stepped up vigilance against H1N1, or swine flu, across the state. Health Minister Irfan Ansari reviewed the situation on Saturday and directed civil surgeons, medical college superintendents and principals, and district surveillance officers to maintain strict surveillance and ensure early detection, testing, treatment and timely referral of suspected and severe cases. The department has also been asked to intensify monitoring at airports, railway stations, bus stands and other crowded places. People with symptoms such as fever and cough, will undergo clinical assessment.
Special court for exam malpractice cases
A special court has been constituted in Ranchi to hear cases related to paper leaks and other exam-related offences. irregularities across Jharkhand. The move comes amid growing demands from students and job aspirants for greater transparency in the state’s recruitment process following allegations of irregularities in several exams. The court was constituted on the state government’s recommendation and in compliance with Jharkhand HC directions. The Principal District and Sessions Judge of the Ranchi Civil Court has designated the court of the Additional Judicial Commissioner-I as the special court.
Students to ‘run’ Gram Sabha in schools
Students of Classes IX to XII in government schools will soon experience grassroots governance firsthand by participating in simulated Gram Sabha sessions. They will take on roles such as sarpanch, ward members, panchayat secretaries and health workers to understand how village councils function. The initiative aims to promote awareness of grassroots democracy, participatory governance and civic responsibility through experiential learning. In the first phase, students from 248 PM SHRI schools will participate from October 2. They will discuss community issues, identify priorities and engage in simulated decision-making.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com