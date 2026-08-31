Ranchi Diary | Vigilance stepped up against swine flu

Special court for exam malpractice cases

A special court has been constituted in Ranchi to hear cases related to paper leaks and other exam-related offences. irregularities across Jharkhand. The move comes amid growing demands from students and job aspirants for greater transparency in the state’s recruitment process following allegations of irregularities in several exams. The court was constituted on the state government’s recommendation and in compliance with Jharkhand HC directions. The Principal District and Sessions Judge of the Ranchi Civil Court has designated the court of the Additional Judicial Commissioner-I as the special court.