Retired bureaucrat dies by suicide in Ranchi

RANCHI: A 61-year-old retired bureaucrat was found hanging in a flat near Sidho-Kanhu Park here, police said on Monday.

Sunil Kumar Singh was a resident of Patna in Bihar and retired from the post of Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC), Ranchi, a year ago.

His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan hook in a flat located near Sidho-Kanhu Park within Lalpur police station limits on Sunday, they said.

"The body of the deceased was handed over to his family member after post-mortem examination in RIMS, Ranchi. He had been living alone in the flat here, while his family was in Patna. Prima facie, it appeared that the victim died allegedly by suicide, as he had been suffering from old-age ailments such as severe joint pain," said Uttam Kumar, sub-inspector of Lalpur police station.

Police recovered a suicide note of eight pages. In the note, he detailed his suffering due to old-age ailments. However, the exact cause of death will be determined once the autopsy report arrives, the police officer said.

An unnatural death (UD) case was lodged, and further investigation is underway, he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)