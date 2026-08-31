SC Commission orders police to arrest Punjab Congress chief over alleged anti-Dalit remarks

CHANDIGARH: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the Punjab government to arrest state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring within five days for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the late Union Home Minister and Dalit leader Buta Singh during an election rally in Tarn Taran.

After the hearing, NCSC Chairman Kishor Makwana expressed grave concerns over the long delay in the investigation and arrest of the accused persons, despite a specific recommendation issued in the last hearing on May 5. The Action Taken Report has also not been submitted.

The commission recommended that the concerned authorities should take necessary action immediately as per the law and arrest the accused persons, as well as submit the status within five days.

It further recommended that the charge-sheet should also be filed before the competent court without delay. The commission also said the competent authority examine accountability for the delay in investigation and arrest.

In case any wilful neglect of duty is found on the part of the investigating officers, appropriate departmental action under Section 4 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, may be initiated. An action taken report has been sought within 30 days.