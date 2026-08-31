Two Malayali women killed in California, friend held as motive remains unclear

Two women from Kerala were allegedly killed in separate incidents in California, with their relatives alleging that a friend stabbed one woman and later rammed a car into the other.
The victims were identified as Anjana, a native of Mudikkode in Thrissur, and Ann Mathew from Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram. A friend of the two women, identified as Anila, a native of Kottayam, has been taken into US police custody in connection with the deaths.
All three women, along with their families, were living in the same apartment, according to their relatives. They were working at different jobs.
A relative of Anjana told news agency PTI that her family in Thrissur was initially informed on Saturday that she had been seriously injured in an accident and was undergoing treatment at a hospital. They later learnt that she had died.
According to information received by the family from US, Anila allegedly stabbed Ann inside their apartment and later called Anjana downstairs before ramming a car into her and fleeing the scene without stopping, the relative said.
After learning about the incident, Anjana's husband, Vijeesh, contacted their mutual friend Jacob, Ann's husband, and informed him.
Jacob rushed to the apartment and, on entering the room, allegedly found Ann stabbed to death, relatives said.
The three women were close friends, according to their families.
Anjana had moved to the US in 2021 and is survived by her husband and their six-year-old daughter. Her husband remains in shock and is caring for their daughter, the family said.
The motive behind the alleged killings remains unclear, and police have launched an investigation.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Suresh Gopi said all steps would be taken to bring the mortal remains of the two women back to Kerala.
Gopi said he spoke to the Consul General at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, which has jurisdiction over California, at 7.25 am on Monday. He was informed that funeral homes handling the bodies had been directed to complete the documentation required to send the mortal remains to India.
The minister said the timing of the repatriation was yet to be confirmed as US authorities may retain the bodies for further investigation.
He said the deaths had been officially confirmed as homicides, but the motive and other details of the investigation would be known only after formal reports are received from US authorities by the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and NORKA.
“I am expecting an update from the Consulate later this day. Only after that will we know when the mortal remains can be brought or dispatched from there,” Gopi said.
(With inputs from PTI)