Two Malayali women killed in California, friend held as motive remains unclear

Two women from Kerala were allegedly killed in separate incidents in California, with their relatives alleging that a friend stabbed one woman and later rammed a car into the other.

The victims were identified as Anjana, a native of Mudikkode in Thrissur, and Ann Mathew from Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram. A friend of the two women, identified as Anila, a native of Kottayam, has been taken into US police custody in connection with the deaths.

All three women, along with their families, were living in the same apartment, according to their relatives. They were working at different jobs.

A relative of Anjana told news agency PTI that her family in Thrissur was initially informed on Saturday that she had been seriously injured in an accident and was undergoing treatment at a hospital. They later learnt that she had died.

According to information received by the family from US, Anila allegedly stabbed Ann inside their apartment and later called Anjana downstairs before ramming a car into her and fleeing the scene without stopping, the relative said.

After learning about the incident, Anjana's husband, Vijeesh, contacted their mutual friend Jacob, Ann's husband, and informed him.

Jacob rushed to the apartment and, on entering the room, allegedly found Ann stabbed to death, relatives said.

The three women were close friends, according to their families.