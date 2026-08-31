Youth joining campaign to make India drug free: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Underscoring that the ‘Nasha-Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ campaign is rapidly gaining momentum across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the campaign is not merely a formality, as many people, especially youth, are joining it in large numbers.

The PM reiterated the government’s commitment to a collective resolve for the health, happiness and bright future of India’s youth. He said the female students of India and other countries are working to send satellites into orbit as part of ‘Mission ShaktiSAT’.

He said preparations are underway to send a satellite, developed entirely with the participation of female students, into lunar orbit.

In his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi also appealed to citizens to join hands to free India from the menace of drug abuse and secure a brighter future for the country’s youth.

Speaking about the campaign, Modi outlined the pernicious effects of drug abuse, saying that drug addiction does not affect just one individual; the entire family and society have to bear its consequences.

Calling upon people from different fields to come forward and fight the menace of drugs through creative content and activities, he said, “Can you come up with a powerful slogan for a drug-free India? Can our young musicians create songs that convey the message of a drug-free life?