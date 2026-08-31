Youth laugh at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘depth’ of knowledge on Hindutva, attend events for musical concerts: BJYM chief

Newly appointed BJYM national president Hemang Joshi on Monday took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming young people attend his ‘Chhatro Ki Goonj’ programmes mainly for the musical concerts and mock his understanding of Hindutva and Indianness.

Gandhi has so far held four events under the campaign, which focuses on issues concerning students and the youth.

Joshi, a BJP MP from Vadodara, took charge as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president at a function at the BJP headquarters extension office in Delhi. He was given a grand welcome by BJYM workers, who gathered with dhols and raised slogans in his support.

Speaking to news agency PTI before the event, Joshi alleged that Gandhi raises issues concerning young people without offering solutions and attempts to portray even positive developments as problems.

“As for Rahul Gandhi, the kind of programmes he is conducting among the youth, even he and his team know that young people attend those programmes primarily for musical concerts. He has never talked about what solutions he has to any of their problems,” Joshi said.

He also mocked Gandhi over his choice of attire, saying the Congress leader wore kurta-pyjama when he was younger to appear older and now wears T-shirts and jeans to appear young.

Referring to an old interview in which Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had claimed that her brother could debate BJP leaders on Hindutva because of his understanding of the subject, Joshi said the youth were now laughing at him.

“The youth are now laughing at him. His attempt to appear young after having tried to look older in his youth is destined to fail,” he said.