AAP government launches Rs 1,000 monthly aid for Punjab women; Opposition questions timing

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's flagship financial assistance scheme for women, 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana' (Mothers-Daughters Respect Scheme), in his Assembly constituency of Dhuri in Sangrur district, fulfilling the party's final poll promise made ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

Opposition parties questioned the timing of the rollout, describing it as an election-driven exercise ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Under the scheme, women will receive Rs 1,000 per month, while women from the Scheduled Caste category will receive Rs 1,500 per month. The government said around 40 lakh women across the state had been registered under the scheme.

Launching the scheme through a dedicated web portal in Dhuri, Mann announced the transfer of three months' Satkar Raashi directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

Women will receive Rs 3,000, while Scheduled Caste women will receive Rs 4,500, covering the months of July, August and September. The payments began reaching beneficiaries during the event, with women receiving SMS confirmations on their mobile phones.

Sharing snippets from the programme on X, Mann said, "Our government has launched this scheme with meticulous planning to ensure that it continues uninterrupted in the years ahead. This financial assistance will provide significant support to economically weaker families while also serving as a mark of respect for our mothers and daughters," it read.