After UCC, Uttarakhand turns spotlight on Madrasa education

DEHRADUN: Months after implementing the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, the state government is now looking to abolish the Madrasa Board.

The UCC, implemented on January 27, 2025, replaced religion-based personal civil laws in the state. The law also addressed practices such as child marriage, polygamy, triple talaq, halala and iddat.

Manu Gaur, a member of the UCC drafting committee and a key voice in the latest policy exercise, said the "reform process" could not stop at civil law.

“After the UCC, the next essential step was to ensure that every child, irrespective of community, receives access to quality modern education,” Gaur said.

“Educational deprivation cannot be allowed to continue under any framework,” he added.

On June 5, 2025, the Uttarakhand government constituted a Strategic Advisory Committee (SAC) under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister to deliberate on key policy matters concerning the state.

In its first meeting, Gaur, member of the SAC, proposed that special attention be given to children allegedly receiving limited exposure to 'mainstream education' in madrasas.

According to Gaur, the matter was also discussed with senior IPS officer Abhinav Kumar, drawing on his experience in Jammu and Kashmir during his tenure with the BSF and ITBP.

“There was a shared view that long-term social harmony requires meaningful reforms in education,” he said.