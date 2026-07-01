Ahmedabad Diary | Two civic bodies come under public scrutiny

Demolitions, denials and a big food bill have pushed two of Gujarat’s biggest municipal corporations into the spotlight, raising serious questions over accountability and public money. In Surat, the Gujarat High Court questioned the roles of the police, the Municipal Corporation and Torrent Power after over 100 homes were demolished, even as the civic chief claimed no demolition order was ever issued. In Rajkot, outrage erupted over a Rs 27.20 lakh food bill linked to a three-day demolition drive, featuring Rs 231/kg kaju-katli sweets, Rs 6.30 lakh worth of tea and biscuits, and a Rs 20.68 lakh restaurant bill, prompting an official probe and public scrutiny.
Breakfast duty ends in transfer controversy
A breakfast errand has snowballed into a full-blown police controversy in Vadodara, exposing allegations of misuse of authority and workplace harassment within the force. As per sources, the row erupted after a police inspector allegedly ordered a constable to bring breakfast repeatedly. When asked a third time, the constable refused, saying it was not part of his duty and accused the officer of harassment. The PI reportedly escalated the matter to a senior officer, who threatened the constable with a transfer. Sources said the constable filed a complaint in Gandhinagar against the PI and an SP-rank officer, turning the row into a high-profile internal battle.
Trouble over VIP welcome to UP MLA
A flashy VIP welcome of a UP MLA in Surat has landed in legal trouble after a convoy of over 10 luxury cars allegedly violated multiple traffic and security rules. The high-profile procession, organised to receive an Uttar Pradesh MLA at Surat Airport, reportedly rolled out without police or administrative permission, disrupting traffic from Udhna-Magdalla Road to the airport. Adding to the row, the vehicles allegedly had illegal black window film despite a nationwide ban. After videos of the convoy went viral, Surat Police swiftly identified and seized four key vehicles, removed the prohibited tint on the spot, and launched legal action for multiple violations.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com