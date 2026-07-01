Ahmedabad Diary | Two civic bodies come under public scrutiny

Breakfast duty ends in transfer controversy

A breakfast errand has snowballed into a full-blown police controversy in Vadodara, exposing allegations of misuse of authority and workplace harassment within the force. As per sources, the row erupted after a police inspector allegedly ordered a constable to bring breakfast repeatedly. When asked a third time, the constable refused, saying it was not part of his duty and accused the officer of harassment. The PI reportedly escalated the matter to a senior officer, who threatened the constable with a transfer. Sources said the constable filed a complaint in Gandhinagar against the PI and an SP-rank officer, turning the row into a high-profile internal battle.