Break silos, adopt ‘whole of the govt’ idea, PM Modi tells secretaries

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chairing a review meeting on Tuesday with the secretaries of Central government departments, emphasised adoption of a “whole of the government” approach to ensure time-bound completion of work and delivery of objectives.

The meeting, which lasted for nearly four hours at Seva Teerth, saw the Prime Minister undertake a detailed review of the government’s reform agenda and assess the preparedness of key departments through presentations by the secretaries.

Eighty secretaries attended the meeting. According to sources, each of them made presentation before the PM while Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan anchored the meeting agenda-wise.

The PM stressed the need to break down departmental silos by strengthening coordination and integrated planning to achieve optimum outcomes through transparent implementation of reforms. Modi encouraged the use of the PM GatiShakti platform as an effective mechanism for inter-departmental coordination and informed decision-making.

According to sources, deliberations focused on two key themes. The first was “deregulation and other reforms for ease of doing business and ease of living”, while the second was “promoting Aatmanirbharta”, in line with the national objective of achieving Viksit Bharat 2047.