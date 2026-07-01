Break silos, adopt ‘whole of the govt’ idea, PM Modi tells secretaries

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chairing a review meeting on Tuesday with the secretaries of Central government departments, emphasised adoption of a “whole of the government” approach to ensure time-bound completion of work and delivery of objectives.
The meeting, which lasted for nearly four hours at Seva Teerth, saw the Prime Minister undertake a detailed review of the government’s reform agenda and assess the preparedness of key departments through presentations by the secretaries.
Eighty secretaries attended the meeting. According to sources, each of them made presentation before the PM while Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan anchored the meeting agenda-wise.
The PM stressed the need to break down departmental silos by strengthening coordination and integrated planning to achieve optimum outcomes through transparent implementation of reforms. Modi encouraged the use of the PM GatiShakti platform as an effective mechanism for inter-departmental coordination and informed decision-making.
According to sources, deliberations focused on two key themes. The first was “deregulation and other reforms for ease of doing business and ease of living”, while the second was “promoting Aatmanirbharta”, in line with the national objective of achieving Viksit Bharat 2047.
Sources said the secretaries outlined the major initiatives being undertaken by their ministries and departments in line with the two themes, while also highlighting ongoing efforts to translate the Prime Minister’s vision into tangible outcomes. The meeting also featured discussions on sector-specific challenges, with departments outlining their future strategies to strengthen governance and improve service delivery.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister reportedly asserted that proper and meticulously planned attention must be given to the tangible impact of reform schemes on people’s lives.
He also reportedly stressed the importance of delivering measurable outcomes within stipulated timelines, while making periodic reviews an integral part of the government’s reform strategy. A discussion on the use of AI and other technology-driven governance initiatives was also reportedly held.
A source said, “The deliberations also covered the government’s flagship reform agenda, with particular emphasis on measures aimed at improving ease of doing business and ease of living.” Sources said the secretaries made presentations on their respective ministries, giving details on the functioning.
Modi has already set the government’s goal of turning India into a developed country by 2047, when it celebrates 100 years of its independence. He had earlier outlined the reform priorities for the next 10 years, asserting that his government’s “Reform Express” has delivered systemic transformation.