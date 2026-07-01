CBI arrests Haryana cadre IPS officer in Puducherry counterfeit medicine racket bribery case

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a 2012-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer for allegedly accepting a bribe in connection with the Puducherry counterfeit medicine racket case.

According to sources, the officer, Deepak Gahlawat, is currently on central deputation and is posted as a Regional Director with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The agency said the arrest followed the registration of a case on June 8 against a Delhi Police inspector and two private persons.

“The CBI had registered a case on June 8 against an Inspector in Delhi Police and two other private persons. During investigation, it was disclosed that the said IPS officer had demanded illegal gratification, claiming that he could exercise his personal influence and obtain relief for private persons in the cases being investigated by CBI in relation to the sale of counterfeit drugs in Puducherry,” the agency said.

The CBI said it had earlier arrested the Delhi Police inspector along with six other persons, leading to the recovery of approximately Rs 25 lakh as trap money and Rs 90 lakh in cash, besides other incriminating documents seized during the investigation.

The agency said searches were conducted at multiple premises linked to the IPS officer, during which digital devices, hard disks and documents were seized. The investigation is underway.

Sources said the officer was identified during the probe, following which his department was informed. He was summoned and questioned on multiple occasions before being arrested.