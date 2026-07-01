Centre approves road projects worth Rs 14,115 crore to boost connectivity in Delhi, UP

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two major road projects worth Rs 14,114.81 crore, including the construction of a six-lane tunnel linking the Dwarka Expressway with south Delhi and a greenfield access-controlled highway connecting Kanpur and Kabrai in Uttar Pradesh, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Briefing media after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister asserted that the projects are aimed at easing congestion, improving logistics and accelerating regional economic growth.

While the Delhi tunnel will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), the Kanpur-Kabrai corridor will be executed under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) (Toll) model, the Minister informed.

The project in Delhi involves the construction of an 8.1-km six-lane tunnel on NH-148AE connecting the Shivmurti Interchange on the Dwarka Expressway (NH-248BB) with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj at an estimated cost of Rs 6,969.67 crore.

It is expected to significantly improve connectivity between west and south Delhi by providing seamless access for commuters travelling from Gurugram, Dwarka, Indira Gandhi International Airport and West Delhi. It will also integrate with the proposed elevated AIIMS-Mahipalpur corridor, creating a direct link to the Barapullah elevated road and improving connectivity to east Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida.