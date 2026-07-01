Centre grants one-year extension in service to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

The Centre on Wednesday granted a one-year extension to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, allowing him to continue in the post until July 14, 2027.

Misri, who is widely regarded as an expert on China, was appointed Foreign Secretary in June 2024.

An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said his tenure has been extended for one year beyond July 14, 2026, under the provisions of Fundamental Rule 56(d).

The rule permits extension in service beyond the retirement age of 60 for select senior government positions, including the foreign secretary, defence secretary, home secretary, director of the Intelligence Bureau, secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), and certain other top officials.

Career diplomat Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was working as the Deputy National Security Adviser (Dy NSA) before his appointment as the foreign secretary.

He has the rare distinction of serving as private secretary to three prime ministers -- Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

Before he was appointed as the deputy NSA, Misri served as India's ambassador to China from 2019-2021.

Misri is believed to have played a key role in talks between India and China after tensions flared significantly following the Galwan Valley clashes in June, 2020.

He has also served as India's ambassador to Spain (2014-2016) and Myanmar (2016-2018), besides having stints in many Indian missions, including Pakistan, the US, Germany, Belgium and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from PTI)