CPI announces nationwide campaign against several Union government policies

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) will launch a nationwide campaign against the Centre seeking a curb on price hikes, a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), protection of workers’ rights, implementation of women’s reservation, quality public education and a healthcare system.

As part of the campaign, the party will undertake Padayatra (marches) starting from August 6 to 15, culminating in the “Badlaav Zaroori Hai” (change is mandatory) rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

The mega public meeting is scheduled for September 1.

The CPI held a press conference to outline the objectives and programme of the campaign on Wednesday in which it also released a poster of the 'Badlaav Zaroori Hai Rally' in the presence of the party General Secretary D Raja and senior leaders including National Secretariat members P Sandosh Kumar (Rajya Sabha MP), Bhalchandra Kango, Annie Raja and national executive member and CPI Delhi State Secretary Prof. Dinesh Chandra Varshney.

“The rally will bring together people from across the country to demand an end to rising prices and unemployment, quality public education and healthcare, a legal guarantee for MSP, protection of workers’ rights, implementation of women’s reservation, social justice for Dalits and Adivasis, and the restoration of democracy, secularism and constitutional values,"read the statement issued by the party

"The rally will be preceded by a nationwide padyatra from 6 to 15 August, mobilising people across the country around these pressing issues,” added the statement.

Speaking at the release of the poster, Raja said that the country is facing multiple challenges; therefore, we must mobilise and motivate people to defend the republic, the Constitution, democracy, and fight for change.