Family of Indian seafarer who died in Venezuela claims 'all organs missing' after body returned

The family of an Indian seafarer who allegedly died of a cardiac arrest in Venezuela in May has claimed that several of his internal organs, including his brain, heart and lungs, were missing when his body was repatriated to India. The allegations have prompted the Federation of Seafarers' Unions of India (FSUI) to call for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The claims emerged after a second autopsy was carried out in India on the body of 33-year-old Rakesh Chauhan, from Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh. His remains were repatriated from Venezuela nearly a month after his death.

According to the family, the second autopsy found that all key organs were missing from the body, raising serious questions about the circumstances of his death and the handling of his remains by authorities in Venezuela.

In a post on X, the Federation of Seafarers' Unions of India (FSUI) said Chauhan's body was returned to his hometown without an autopsy report or official documentation from the Venezuelan authorities explaining the cause of death.

"Family demanded a re-autopsy. The official Post-Mortem Report conducted in India reveals a horrifying truth: NOT A SINGLE ORGAN was found in the body. Brain -- Missing, Heart -- Missing, Both Lungs -- Missing, Liver, Kidneys, Spleen, Pancreas, Stomach, Intestines -- ALL Missing, Thyroid, Hyoid, Larynx and Trachea -- Missing," the organisation said.

"Body showed extensive prior stitching (22 stitches neck to pubic symphysis + 21 stitches ear to ear). No antemortem injuries noted. Body kept in deep freeze for nearly a month. Cause of death: Could not be determined (all organs absent)," it added.

The federation said the condition in which the body was returned raised serious concerns about transparency, the treatment of Indian seafarers working abroad and the accountability of foreign authorities.

"This is unacceptable. Seafarers are becoming scapegoats. We demand a full investigation and accountability from Venezuelan authorities, immediate intervention by the Indian Embassy in Venezuela, complete autopsy report, circumstances of death, and justice + compensation for the family," the FSUI said.