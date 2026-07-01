Five states top in court infra under BNS regime

NEW DELHI: Two years after the rollout of India’s new criminal law regime, Haryana, Goa, Assam, Chandigarh and Punjab have emerged as the top five performers in implementing the sweeping legal reforms, according to the latest State/UT Nyaya Sanhita Ranking released by the government on Tuesday.

Officials in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the leading states and Union Territories have successfully established the digital infrastructure required for investigations. Covering 26 states and union territories, the assessment found that 23 have scored above average in implementing the reforms.

The latest rankings show a sharp improvement in implementation between November 2025 and June 2026, with the national compliance score rising from 46.47% to 70.06%.

The most significant gains came in operational efficiency —the highest-weighted category accounting for 45% of the overall score, which rose from 14.79% to 25.42%.

Technology adoption also accelerated during the period. The ICT application score, carrying a 25% weightage point, increased from 10.55% to 17.20%, reflecting wider adoption of platforms such as e-Sakshya, electronic evidence management systems and digital policing tools.