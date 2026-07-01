Five states top in court infra under BNS regime

NEW DELHI: Two years after the rollout of India’s new criminal law regime, Haryana, Goa, Assam, Chandigarh and Punjab have emerged as the top five performers in implementing the sweeping legal reforms, according to the latest State/UT Nyaya Sanhita Ranking released by the government on Tuesday.
Officials in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the leading states and Union Territories have successfully established the digital infrastructure required for investigations. Covering 26 states and union territories, the assessment found that 23 have scored above average in implementing the reforms.
The latest rankings show a sharp improvement in implementation between November 2025 and June 2026, with the national compliance score rising from 46.47% to 70.06%.
The most significant gains came in operational efficiency —the highest-weighted category accounting for 45% of the overall score, which rose from 14.79% to 25.42%.
Technology adoption also accelerated during the period. The ICT application score, carrying a 25% weightage point, increased from 10.55% to 17.20%, reflecting wider adoption of platforms such as e-Sakshya, electronic evidence management systems and digital policing tools.
Administrative reforms improved from 14.71% to 18.96%, indicating better institutional preparedness, governance reforms and implementation of standard operating procedures.
Coordination among police, forensic laboratories, prosecution agencies and courts also strengthened, with the integration score rising from 6.42% to 8.48%. An official said the national score of over 70% marks is substantial progress.
The officials expressed confidence that all states and UTs would fully implement the new framework by December 2026.
Cumulative FIR registrations rose more than fourfold from 17.90 lakh in 2024 to 74.41 lakh in 2026, while charge sheets filed increased from 15.92 lakh to 59.71 lakh, indicating a sharp rise in case processing.
Investigation timelines have also improved. Compliance with the 60-day charge sheet deadline increased from 50.92% to 67.26%, while compliance with the 90-day deadline climbed from 39.56% to 60.95%. The proportion of FIRs reaching courts improved from 39.01% to 45.99%, reflecting stronger integration between police and the judiciary.
Technology-enabled policing registered notable gains. Zero FIR registrations increased nearly fivefold from 12,821 in 2024 to 63,572 in 2026. Coverage under the e-Sakshya digital evidence platform more than doubled from 23.07% to 48.78%, while Sakshya IDs surged from 5.57 lakh to 46.50 lakh, signalling rapid adoption of digital evidence management.
The forensic ecosystem has also expanded significantly. Mobile forensic vans increased 14-fold from 50 to 700, while the number of DNA forensic laboratories rose from 28 to 30 and cyberforensic laboratories from 27 to 28.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) 2.0 Portal and the e-OCI Card here. Speaking at the launch, Shah said the FCRA 2.0 Portal and the e-OCI Card are citizen-centric initiatives aimed at simplifying services while strengthening monitoring mechanisms. He said the introduction of the e-OCI Card will benefit more than 50 lakh Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders by making services more accessible.
Shah said that the government has been working on the principle of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance”, with a strong emphasis on leveraging technology to improve public service delivery.