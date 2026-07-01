In a first, odd-even rule enforced for vehicles in Gulmarg amid tourist rush

SRINAGAR: In a first, authorities have imposed a month-long odd-even formula for private and commercial vehicles entering the ski resort of Gulmarg in view of tourist rush to the ecologically fragile high-altitude destination in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order issued by Gulmarg Development Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tariq Hussain, an unprecedented increase in vehicular traffic to Gulmarg has resulted in congestion, deterioration of air quality, excessive noise levels, pressure on limited road infrastructure, obstruction to emergency services, degradation of public spaces and adverse impacts on the fragile alpine ecosystem and visitor experience.

“It has become necessary, in the interest of environmental conservation, sustainable tourism, public safety and efficient traffic management, to regulate the entry and movement of private motor vehicles within Gulmarg on a pilot basis to assess the effectiveness of such measures and formulate a long-term sustainable mobility framework,” the order stated.