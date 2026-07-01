In a first, odd-even rule enforced for vehicles in Gulmarg amid tourist rush

SRINAGAR: In a first, authorities have imposed a month-long odd-even formula for private and commercial vehicles entering the ski resort of Gulmarg in view of tourist rush to the ecologically fragile high-altitude destination in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to an order issued by Gulmarg Development Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tariq Hussain, an unprecedented increase in vehicular traffic to Gulmarg has resulted in congestion, deterioration of air quality, excessive noise levels, pressure on limited road infrastructure, obstruction to emergency services, degradation of public spaces and adverse impacts on the fragile alpine ecosystem and visitor experience.
“It has become necessary, in the interest of environmental conservation, sustainable tourism, public safety and efficient traffic management, to regulate the entry and movement of private motor vehicles within Gulmarg on a pilot basis to assess the effectiveness of such measures and formulate a long-term sustainable mobility framework,” the order stated.
According to the order, a meeting with all the stakeholders suggested that vehicular traffic need to be restricted in Gulmarg. Invoking powers under the provisions of J&K Development Act, 1970 and other enabling laws, the CEO ordered implementation of an odd-even formula on a pilot basis in Gulmarg from July 5 to August 5.
Commercial/private four-wheelers bearing registration numbers ending with odd digitswill be permitted to enter Gulmarg only on odd calendar dates, while those with even digits on even calendar dates.
The restrictions will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm on all days during the one month of operation. However, the freight/goods vehicles will be exempted from formula.
“These measures may be reviewed, modified, extended or withdrawn based on the findings of the pilot implementation and recommendations of the departments concerned,” added the order. The CEO has advised tourists and locals to plan travel accordingly.