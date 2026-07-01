Karni Sena leader's murder in Jharkhand sparks political row; BJP calls for ‘Jamshedpur Bandh’ on July 3

RANCHI: A political storm has erupted following the death of the District Youth President of Karni Sena, Himanshu Singh, who succumbed to his injuries sustained following a brutal attack outside a bar in Jamshedpur.

Singh was stabbed outside the Double Down (DD) bar at Bistupur in Jamshedpur, in the presence of the police on June 30.

According to allegations, Singh and his friend were forcibly dragged out of a police patrol vehicle by a group of assailants and attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

The incident, which police said was triggered by an altercation inside the bar that escalated under the influence of alcohol, has sparked demands for stringent action against both the accused and the police personnel who were present at the scene.

Meanwhile, looking at the seriousness of the matter, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders in parts of Jamshedpur on Wednesday, anticipating violent demonstrations over the killing.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, taking cognisance of the matter, removed the SSP of East Singhbhum and SP of Saraikela-Kharsawan for their failure to maintain law and order and negligence in establishing effective control over criminal activities.

“I have decided to immediately relieve the Senior Superintendent of Police, East Singhbhum, and the Superintendent of Police, Saraikela-Kharsawan, from their posts and attach them to Police Headquarters due to their failure to maintain law and order and negligence in establishing effective control over criminal activities. The Commissioner of Chaibasa and the ADG of Ranchi have been directed to continuously camp in the area and review the situation daily. At the same time, the DIG will monitor law and order while stationed in Jamshedpur,” posted Soren on X.

"The safety of the public is our top priority", he added.

Soren further added that strict action will be taken against criminals, and no negligence or evasion of accountability will be tolerated at any level.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that criminals in the state are emboldened and police action has been reduced to mere formalities. The party plans to intensify its protests over this issue and has called ‘Jamshedpur Bandh’ on July 3.

Talking to the media persons, BJP State President Aditya Sahu alleged that a "government of criminals" is running the state.

“Criminals murdered a man in the presence of the police. This incident proves that criminals are ruling the roost in Jharkhand; they are acting with brazen impunity right in front of the police,” said Sahu.

"The work of police officials has been reduced to merely counting sand-laden trucks under the cover of darkness," he added.

Sahu demanded that the police personnel present during the murder be punished through a fast-track court. Sahu announced the shutdown in Ranchi, while Raghubar Das also appealed for public support for the bandh following his visit to the victim’s residence.