Kejriwal calls AAP 'true Sanatani', accuses BJP of using Lord Ram for votes

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that his party is the "true Sanatani" party and has worked with genuine devotion towards Sanatan values, while accusing the BJP of invoking Lord Ram for electoral gains.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that although the BJP frequently refers to Lord Ram and the Ram temple in its speeches and election campaigns, its senior leaders have "failed" to visit the temple and offer prayers.

He claimed, "The BJP seeks votes in the name of Lord Ram, but they do not consider him God. All Sanatanis in the country are hurt by donation theft at the Ram temple; the BJP will be out of power at the Centre and in UP."

The BJP did not immediately respond to the allegations.

Kejriwal also claimed there was no public record of one senior BJP leader visiting the Ram temple in the more than two years since its consecration.

(With inputs from PTI)