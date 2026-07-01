Manali-Leh highway reopens after flash floods; 1,000 vehicles evacuated, one dead in Mandi

CHANDIGARH: The Manali-Leh National Highway was reopened to traffic on Tuesday night after being blocked by flash floods at Jispa in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district. Around 1,000 vehicles stranded on the highway for several hours were cleared.

Meanwhile, a woman from Nalagarh died in an accident near Aut in Mandi district after being struck by a boulder that rolled down a hillside amid continuous heavy rainfall.

Sources said rescue teams from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), assisted by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Lahaul-Spiti and other agencies, reopened the highway after an extensive rescue and restoration operation.

They swiftly reached the affected area and safely evacuated all stranded travellers. Long queues of tourist vehicles, trucks and other vehicles had formed on both sides of the highway.

Following overnight efforts, the highway was restored for traffic by the BRO's 70 RCC unit, which worked through the night with three machines and deployed additional personnel to ensure the smooth movement of traffic and provide immediate assistance to commuters.

After several hours of clearance work, the road was partially reopened, allowing stranded vehicles to pass in phases.

The Manali-Leh Highway was closed after a flash flood at Jispa, while several villages became inaccessible following a flash flood in Jhalma nallah. Locals said melting snow on the mountain peaks had caused water levels in the Jhalma nallah to rise.

Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti Kiran Bhadana said nearly 1,000 vehicles were evacuated from the affected stretch during the rescue operation and no casualties were reported.