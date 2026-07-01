MHA team in Leh for talks on July 2

SRINAGAR: A week after a shutdown in Ladakh on a call by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) over the Centre’s alleged backtracking on the decisions agreed upon during the May 22 meeting, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited leaders of the Union Territory for an informal sub-committee meeting in Leh on July 2.

“We have been invited by the MHA for informal talks in Leh on July 2,” LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay said on Tuesday.

It is for the first time that an MHA team will visit Ladakh to hold talks after the start of a dialogue process between the Centre and leaders of LAB and KDA, who are spearheading an agitation for grant of 6th Schedule status and statehood with legislature for the Ladakh UT.

“No agenda has been set for the July 2 meeting, but we will focus on issues that were agreed upon during the May 22 sub-committee meeting in New Delhi,” Dorjay said.

“We will emphasise that commitments made by the MHA, including constitutional safeguards under Article 371 A, G and F, and establishment of a democratic governance structure for Ladakh with legislative, administrative and financial powers and proposed executive body to be headed by a chief minister, should be fulfilled,” he said.