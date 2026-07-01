No relief for Ankita Bhandari murder case convicts as Uttarakhand HC sets July 20 as date of next hearing

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday declined to grant any interim relief to two convicts in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case and fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing.

A division bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Siddhartha heard the pleas filed by Pulkit Arya and Saurabh Bhaskar, who have challenged the life imprisonment awarded to them by a lower court.

The two had also moved bail applications, seeking release during the pendency of their appeal.

During the hearing, counsel for the convicts argued that Ankita Bhandari had died by suicide and that the accused had “no role” in her death. They sought bail from the court on this basis. The prosecution and the counsel representing the victim’s side strongly opposed the plea. They argued that crucial evidence had allegedly been destroyed after the incident.

“After the incident, the hotel room was demolished, bulldozers were used, and evidence was destroyed through arson,” the prosecution submitted.