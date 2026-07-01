Panel on demographic change meets Amit Shah, briefs him on roadmap

NEW DELHI: A High-Level Committee constituted by the BJP-led Centre to examine demographic changes arising from illegal immigration and other reasons on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him on its roadmap, including plans to visit States and Union Territories (UTs) to gather first-hand information and engage with stakeholders before finalising its recommendations, officials said.

According to the officials, during the meeting, the committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retired) Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar, informed the Home Minister that it will undertake visits to various States and UTs to assess ground realities through interactions with respective governments and administrations.

It will also hold consultations with ministries of the Union Government to gather feedback on issues related to demographic changes.

A senior MHA official said, "While interacting with the Home Minister, the panel also informed that it has prepared a detailed questionnaire that will be circulated to States and UTs in advance to facilitate informed discussions during the proposed visits."

The exercise is aimed at collecting relevant data beforehand, making the field visits more meaningful, focused and interactive, the panel told the Home Minister.